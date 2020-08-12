Police turn around 605 vehicles for non-essential travel at Auckland checkpoints

Police have so far turned around a total of 605 vehicles for undertaking non-essential travel during Alert Level 3 across Auckland’s Covid-19 checkpoints.

Data as of yesterday afternoon showed a total of 40,865 vehicles had been stopped at checkpoints across their nine locations across the Auckland region.

No arrests have been made in relation to Alert Level restrictions, and motorists in Auckland are “generally compliant”, a police spokesperson said.

“Our focus remains on engaging, encouragement and education with the public,” the spokesperson said.

“There has been a noticeable reduction in traffic flow across Auckland, with less disruption and delay.”

Meanwhile, police have undertaken 1880 prevention activities, such as directed patrols and reassurance checks at facilities like supermarkets, pharmacies and Covid-19 testing sites.

Checkpoints were set up at Auckland’s regional boundaries on Wednesday afternoon as the region moved into Alert Level 3.

