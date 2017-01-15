Police trying to identify man seen near one of several suspicious Blenheim fires

Police are trying to identify a man seen near the scene of one of several suspicious fires in Blenheim.

They've released a photo of a man in scrub want want to hear from anyone who recognises him.

Police are seeking this man seen near the scene of one of several suspicious fires in Blenheim. Source: Supplied

Two more fires have been deliberately lit in Blenheim today after one yesterday forced evacuations, Marlborough's rural fire authority says.

The authority has upgraded the fire danger to extreme today across central Marlborough where winds are at 65km/h winds and the temperature is up to 32 degrees.

One fire was deliberately lit adjacent to the Riding for Disabled Centre around 1.30pm, and the second 400 metres north of the centre around 20 minutes later, said Marlborough Kaikoura Rural Fire Authority Principal Fire Officer Richard McNamara.

He says this is a "highly volatile situation" under these extreme fire conditions.

Mr McNamara says yesterday’s fire is contained but not fully controlled and is still flaring up with wind gusts.

That fire, in vegetation on the banks of the Taylor River, was deliberately started, the authority confirmed today.

Mr McNamara says the the area where the fire started is a popular spot for the public.

"Someone must have seen something and we urge them to come forward."

A large scale sprinkler will be installed from George Conway Drive down to the south of a subdivision along back fences, and will run for the next couple of days to keep the area damp.

The eight crews and three diggers onsite are working hard to create clear break lines between the trees and new subdivision and dampen down hotspots underground, Mr McNamara said.

Yesterday residents were asked to evacuate their homes due to the location of the fire that caused thick heavy smoke in the area.