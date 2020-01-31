Police to trial using e-bikes to patrol New Zealand roads

Police are set to trial using e-bikes to patrol New Zealand roads this summer.

Police e-bike trial. Source: Supplied

From February 12, selected officers in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, and Dunedin will take to the roads on e-bikes to trial them as a new tool to help keep our roads safe.

“Police are trialling e-bikes in four districts to engage with the public and help keep people safe,” says Inspector Gini Welch, Acting National Manager for Road Policing in a statement today.

“Biking is becoming a more common way of getting around with easy manoeuvrability through traffic, and e-bikes are an environmentally friendly option.

“The idea of police on bikes is not a new concept, however our focus is much broader now, especially in the area of road policing and crime prevention.

"And having e-bikes mean our officers also have a little extra power when they need it,” he said.

The trial will take place over four weeks to assess the potential benefits they could bring to policing and public safety in central city locations.