TODAY |

Police treating four fires in Christchurch's Port Hills yesterday as suspicious

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are appealing for information in relation to four suspicious vegetation fires in Christchurch early yesterday morning.

Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were alerted to the fires in Port Hills at around midnight, police said.

There were reports a flare was seen at the time of the incident.

The fires are being treated as suspicious.

Police would like to hear from anyone in the area who saw anything suspicious between just before midnight and 2am.

Anyone with information has been urged to contact police on 105, quoting file number 201209/8549, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

It's not the first time police have investigated a suspicious fire in the area. 

In February 2017, firefighters spent weeks fighting massive blazes in the Port Hills. A helicopter pilot died after his aircraft crashed while fighting the fire. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

War hero and pilot Steve Askin died after crashing – a report into the incident has revealed its findings. Source: 1 NEWS

Nearly a year later, the final causes of the fires were classified as "undetermined" by Fire and Emergency New Zealand.

"The lack of physical evidence or being able to interview anyone responsible has made it very difficult to determine the cause and origin conclusively," Fire and Emergency officials said at the time. "However, Fire and Emergency New Zealand believes both were deliberately lit and the matter remains in the hands of the police."

Your playlist will load after this ad

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch. Source: Supplied

And in March 2019, officials made a similar request to the one issued today, for information from witnesses after a large fire broke out at Coopers Knob in the Port Hills.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All Black Aaron Smith shuts down social media troll smack-talking women's rugby
2
Welsh rugby commentators 'fix' team of the decade with addition of five All Blacks
3
Dame Trelise Cooper apologises after backlash over naming $299 dress 'Trail of Tiers'
4
Rescued from the dinner plate, 100 eels to hunt invasive fish dirtying Auckland reservoir
5
Kane Williamson commits to playing Wellington Test after missing training for midwife appointment in Tauranga
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Rockfall warning sign for Cape Kidnappers walk the only change after $400k DOC, council risk assessment, business says
00:35

Cardinal George Pell recalls his 'dark moments' in jail before sexual abuse acquittal

Police unlawfully entered Whangārei home in 2018 before using force on woman that 'constituted an assault', IPCA finds

School in Porirua closed after sewage floods into grounds