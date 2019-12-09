TODAY |

Police treating fire at Auckland cell phone tower as suspicious

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are treating a fire at a cell phone tower in South Auckland as suspicious.

The tower was located on Pah Rd in Papatoetoe.

Fire and Emergency NZ was called to the blaze shortly after 1am.

"At this stage we are treating the fire as suspicious and we are continuing to work with Fire and Emergency investigators," police said in a statement. 

In recent months a number of cell phone towers have been vandalised, apparently by people motivated by conspiracy theories related to 5G mobile networks.

A tower was set alight in Manurewa, Auckland earlier this month, and there was also an attack in Northland.

A recent fire at a transmission tower in Porirua was found to have been caused by an electrical fault, however.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Technology
