 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police treating death of man as unexplained after body found on Dunedin's Brighton Beach

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man's body has been found on Brighton Beach in Dunedin this morning.

Police officer

Source: 1 NEWS

Police say the unidentified man's body was found at 10am.

They say the death is unexplained.

Related

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Armed police outside Hastings school as cops search for man with gun following aggravated robbery

2

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

00:30
3
The All Blacks star whose father is Samoan also cooked his daughters a special Samoan meal, “chop suey.”

Watch: ‘Siva, siva - chehooo!’ - Sonny Bill Williams cheers on his daughters to dance in cute celebration of Samoan language week


02:17
4
Wickstead has felt a backlash against the comments she reportedly made to the Daily Mail.

Most read: Kiwi fashion designer Emilia Wickstead gets herself in hot water with frank comments about Meghan Markle’s wedding dress

04:03
5
A successful crowdfunding campaign means Nick Loosley will be able to open NZ’s first ever pay-as-you-feel restaurant.

Everybody Eats to become NZ's first permanent pay-as-you-feel restaurant after successful crowdfunding campaign

00:30
Cops are searching for a man after an aggravated robbery at a bar in the Hawke’s Bay town today.

Watch: Armed police outside Hastings school as cops search for man with gun following aggravated robbery

Two schools are in lockdown in the Hawke's Bay town after a robbery at a King St business.

An older and wiser Sonny Bill says he's after a meaningful existence.

Sonny Bill Williams out for entire All Blacks-France series with knee injury

An x-ray undertaken by Blues doctors yesterday revealed a loose piece of bone in SBW's knee.

Air NZ and Qantas team up in codeshare agreement making domestic travel easier for Aussies and Kiwis

Travellers will reportedly enjoy shorter connection times and faster overall journey times.

01:02
The funding includes $20 million for "projects that create jobs".

Government injects $46 million into Northland economy: boost jobs, new state housing project, investment in Auckland to Whangarei rail

"The region is on the right track, but there is still more work to be done," the PM said.

Police dog receives life-saving blood transfusion from fellow police dog after being stabbed in throat in Canterbury

Four-year-old Kosmo sustained a 4cm cut to the throat, narrowly missing his carotid artery, in a family harm call out.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 