 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Police treating death of baby in Auckland as suspicious

share

Source:

NZN

Police are investigation the death of a newborn baby in May.

Police cap

Police cap

Source: 1 NEWS

Police are treating the death as suspicious but still have a number of inquiries to make, says Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum of Counties Manukau police.

The baby was taken to Starship Hospital on May 23 in a critical condition and died four days later.

It may be a significant amount of time before police have the results of forensic testing in the case, says Det Insp Lendrum.

The baby boy was living at Oceanic Lodge, a boarding house in Favona when he was injured, media report.

Related

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:17
1
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

00:30
2
The connection is being billed as the biggest transport transformation in Auckland since the Harbour Bridge was opened in 1959.

Auckland's Waterview Tunnel set to open early July

3
Pukekohe light airplane crash.

Pilot left with moderate injuries after light plane crashes on Auckland road

00:30
4
The Auckland crowd roared for their own at this afternoon's UFC Fight Night after Ross Pearson hit the canvas from The Hangman's knee.

Watch: KNOCKOUT! Kiwi UFC fighter Dan Hooker's deadly knee sends opponent's mouthguard flying and puts him to sleep

00:50
5
After hearing a woman's screams inside a large metal container investigators found a missing woman who had been chained inside for two months by a vicious serial killer

Watch: Chilling moment woman is rescued from shipping container after being imprisoned by serial killer

00:17
Mark Hunt wore down his higher-ranked opponent early in the fight before a clean finish saw the ref have to step in.

Watch: IT'S OVER! Ref stops Mark Hunt pummelling drained UFC opponent as Auckland crowd roars at TKO win

Mark Hunt has secured a TKO win at UFC Fight Night Auckland over Derrick Lewis to cap off a successful afternoon for Kiwi fighters.

02:15
Six months after being diagnosed with cancer, Te Aroha Isaia heard the words she's been waiting for.

Brave young mum battling cancer receives long awaited good news - 'I'm cancer free'

Just before Christmas Te Aroha Isaia was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer.

01:47
A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead and a New Zealand diplomat leaving the country.

'Couldn't he have called the police and ambulance?' – friends of Fijian man who died in fall upset at Immigration NZ staffer's actions

A wild night out in Suva left Josh Narube dead.

00:46
There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.

Video: Sheepish Peter Burling gives screaming Team NZ fans a wave and thumbs up as he hits dry land

There were no wild celebrations for the Kiwi helmsman, with his job not yet done despite beating BAR in Bermuda.


03:49
Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.

'She was faced with a choice of a long slow death or assistance to die'

Matt Vickers watched his wife Lecretia Seales die, and is thrilled euthanasia will be debated by politicians.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ