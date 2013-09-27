Police treating death of baby in Auckland as suspicious

Police are investigation the death of a newborn baby in May.

Police are treating the death as suspicious but still have a number of inquiries to make, says Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum of Counties Manukau police.

The baby was taken to Starship Hospital on May 23 in a critical condition and died four days later.

It may be a significant amount of time before police have the results of forensic testing in the case, says Det Insp Lendrum.