Police treating death of baby in Auckland as suspicious

Source:NZN
Police are investigation the death of a newborn baby in May.
Police cap
Source: 1 NEWS
Police are treating the death as suspicious but still have a number of inquiries to make, says Detective Inspector Gary Lendrum of Counties Manukau police.
The baby was taken to Starship Hospital on May 23 in a critical condition and died four days later.
It may be a significant amount of time before police have the results of forensic testing in the case, says Det Insp Lendrum.
The baby boy was living at Oceanic Lodge, a boarding house in Favona when he was injured, media report.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news