Police treating Auckland Countdown store fire as suspicious

Police are treating a small fire at an Auckland Countdown last night as suspicious.

Botany, Countdown. Source: Google Maps

According to police the fire was lit around 7:30pm, at Countdown, Botany.

Countdown says the store was evacuated due to smoke and was closed this morning to "make sure everything was in order".

The store has now re-opened to customers and police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

It's the third fire at Auckland supermarkets in two months after a trolley of groceries was set alight at a West Auckland Pak'nSave and a fire was lit in a West Auckland Countdown in May.

