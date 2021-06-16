Police treating Auckland Countdown store fire as suspicious

Police are treating a small fire at an Auckland Countdown last night as suspicious.
Botany, Countdown. Source: Google Maps
According to police the fire was lit around 7:30pm, at Countdown, Botany.
Countdown says the store was evacuated due to smoke and was closed this morning to "make sure everything was in order".
The store has now re-opened to customers and police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.
It's the third fire at Auckland supermarkets in two months after a trolley of groceries was set alight at a West Auckland Pak'nSave and a fire was lit in a West Auckland Countdown in May.
Anyone with information or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area last night is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210615/2487.