TODAY |

Police treating Auckland Countdown store fire as suspicious

Alan Kenyon, 1 NEWS Digital Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Police are treating a small fire at an Auckland Countdown last night as suspicious.

Botany, Countdown. Source: Google Maps

According to police the fire was lit around 7:30pm, at Countdown, Botany.

Countdown says the store was evacuated due to smoke and was closed this morning to "make sure everything was in order".

The store has now re-opened to customers and police are reviewing CCTV footage of the incident.

It's the third fire at Auckland supermarkets in two months after a trolley of groceries was set alight at a West Auckland Pak'nSave and a fire was lit in a West Auckland Countdown in May.

Second Auckland supermarket fire in a month sees trolley of groceries set alight at Pak'nSave

Anyone with information or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area last night is encouraged to contact police on 105 quoting file number 210615/2487.

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
Alan Kenyon
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Overseas investor fined $1.2m buying Northland land without consent
2
Police release photos of man wanted after gun pointed at police, motorist in Feilding
3
Mike King gives emotional speech before returning NZOM medal
4
Man forfeits more than $70 million in cash, property linked to pyramid scheme
5
Ex-owner of Christchurch restaurant chain made staff doctor time sheets to show they worked fewer hours than they did
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:17

Mike King gives emotional speech before returning NZOM medal

Image released of machete-wielding man at scene of Napier store robbery

Two new Covid-19 cases at border, none in community

Full video: Dr Ashley Bloomfield provides Covid-19 and vaccine rollout update