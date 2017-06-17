Police tight lipped about probe into man's death in Auckland's Freemans Bay

Source:
Police are so far remaining tight lipped about their investigation into the death of a man whose body was found in the central Auckland suburb of Freemans Bay today.
Emergency services were alerted at 10.40am when the body was found at an address in Beresford Street.
Police said they were investigating a sudden death.
Initial reports suggested it may be suspicious but police said the event was still unfolding and this may change with more information.
Late this afternoon police said a post mortem will be carried out tomorrow and until that has been completed there will be no further updates.
