Police thank 'brave' men who chased down alleged Auckland dairy thief

Police have today thanked two "brave" men who took down an alleged thief trying to get away with "a large sum" of money at an Auckland dairy.

Henderson dairy owners, left, are grateful to the two men who jumped to their aid following a theft. Source: NZ Police

Earlier in the month, police allege a man walked into a dairy in Henderson demanding money, then came behind the counter and took cash from the till.

"The owner very quickly managed to activate the anti-theft smoke canon and the offender fled the shop," police said in a Facebook post today.

"Seeing what happened, the members of the public chased the offender and caught him, holding him until police arrived soon afterwards."

A 40-year-old man has been charged with theft and was due to appear in the Waitakere District Court last week.

The stolen money has been returned to the dairy owners, who police said were "very grateful to those who stepped in to help".

"A great result and example of people going above and beyond to look out for people in their local community," police said.

