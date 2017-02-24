 

Police Ten Seven host: 'The general public want to know the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic'

Police are still grappling with how they will test front-line staff for drugs and alcohol, 15 months after they told 1 NEWS this was imminent.

"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past them in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic," Graham Bell says.
Police Commissioner Mike Bush's admission that he was convicted for drink-driving in 1983 when he was a 23-year-old off-duty detective constable, comes amid criticism of the force for delays in introducing random alcohol and drug testing for officers.

Former detective inspector and host of top rating show Police Ten Seven, Graham Bell, can't understand why drug testing wasn't introduced years ago.

"I say get on with it," he told 1 NEWS.

"The general public want to know that the cop roaring past in a police car is not whacked out on some narcotic."

For more than a decade, coroners, the Independent Police Conduct Authority and countless victims have called for the introduction of random testing.

Fifteen months after saying it was imminent, police continue to labour over how it will test its front-line staff.

"Look, I acknowledge that it has exceeded our expectations in terms of what we initially wanted to do," said Kaye Ryan, Police Deputy Chief Executive, People. 

Across the Tasman, a network of drug trafficking and drug use among police officers in Victoria has just been exposed.

The state anti-corruption commission says it's a significant problem and random testing rates need to be ramped up dramatically. And it wants all new recruits tested.

It becomes more important every year because drugs are becoming more and more endemic throughout society"
Former detective inspector Graham Bell

Three weeks ago the New Zealand Government promised to boost front-line police numbers by nearly 900 over the next four years.

Statistically, nearly half of those recruits could be expected to have taken drugs.

A 2014 world drug report found 49 per cent of New Zealand adults have used prohibited drugs for recreational purposes, one of the highest rates in the world, and making pre-employment testing all the more necessary to retain public confidence in the police.

"It becomes more important every year because drugs are becoming more and more endemic throughout society," Mr Bell said. 

Police have again told 1 NEWS they will broaden testing to include random testing as well as pre-employment. But still the details remain elusive. 

Mike Bush was fined and disqualified from driving for six months, but the then 23-year-old's career was unaffected.

He was lucky. Today a constable slapped with a DIC could be sacked, and anyone trying to get into the police with a drink-drive or drug conviction wouldn't be accepted.



