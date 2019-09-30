Police Ten 7 story about Tauranga Pizza Hutt assault leads to arrest

A man has been charged over the serious assault of a man at a Tauranga Pizza Hutt after the case featured on last week's Police Ten 7 programme that airs on TVNZ 2.

The man, 37, was arrested in Te Puke yesterday after he allegedly assaulted a man in the doorway of a Pizza Hut on Chadwick Road, Greerton, on April 10, police said in a statement today.

The man is set to face the Turanga District Court today charged with one count of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

"Thanks to information from the public as a result of Police Ten 7 our staff were able to follow up and make an arrest," Tauranga CIB Detective Sergeant Rob Lemoto said.