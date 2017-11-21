 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A man has been charged after leading police on a chase through Canterbury yesterday afternoon in which he threatened a tourist and stole their rental vehicle.

Police car generic.

Police car generic.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 29-year-old man will appear in court on Monday facing charges including aggravated robbery, assault with a weapon and driving charges.

At about 4.20pm yesterday police received reports of a man driving dangerously in the Waikari area on State Highway 7.

Police say numerous motorists called them about the man's driving, which included passing on blind corners, passing on double-yellow lines speeding and tail-gaiting.

The vehicle was located and police signalled him to stop but he failed to do so. The driver then led police along State Highway Seven and onto State Highway One for 26 minutes.

Police say the driver was spiked near the Waipara township and the tyres deflated however he continued to drive for a further eight kilometres south on State Highway One.

He then came to a stop near the Amberley township before getting out of his vehicle with a baseball bat, threatening a parked motorist - a tourist to New Zealand, and stealing his rental vehicle.

He then drove the stolen rental vehicle away again from police. This stolen car was later spiked in Tulls Road.

He continued to drive for a further 11 kms before finally stopping at Revells Road, Tuahiwi.

Police say for a second time, the driver got out of the car, brandishing the baseball bat, and threatened police. The man was Tasered and subdued by a police dog.

The man received medical treatment after being arrested. 

Related

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

2
Police car generic.

Twelve people injured in Bay of Plenty crash

00:29
3
The fire gutted a Te Aro premises in the early hours of the morning.

Watch: Fire fighters battle to control blaze raging through Wellington building

4

Jacinda Ardern joins 20,000 others to celebrate New Years at Rhythm and Vines


5
Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter.

Diving accident leaves man seriously injured

Police car generic.

Police Taser man after tourist's vehicle carjacked during dangerous Canterbury police pursuit

The man's driving included passing on blind corners and double-yellow lines, speeding and tailgating.

03:01
The highly charged question ramped up tensions over farming practices and the state of our rivers in September's election.

Are we doing enough to protect our environment?

The highly charged question ramped up tensions over farming practices and the state of our rivers in September's election.

02:48
Declan’s three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

Rescue dog owner calls on big-hearted Kiwis to give abused dogs a second chance

Declan Challis' three-legged dog Tash suffered severe neglect from a previous owner, making hers one of the worst cases investigated by the SPCA this year.

00:17
The group, accompanied by a dog, came to the rescue at Papamoa Beach.

Watch: Holidaymakers help guide orca stranded on Tauranga beach back out to sea

The drama unfolded at Papamoa Beach this morning.

01:51
The 18-metre whale stranded at Mahia after a stormy night and died.

Onlookers hoping to peek at dead whale on Hawke's Bay beach asked to show restraint

The large sperm whale washed up on Mahia beach last night and died this morning.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 