Police take down fleeing trio after flare thrown at pursuing officers in Auckland

Police and armed offenders squad members use road spikes to stop a fleeing driver after a flare was thrown at police during an Auckland chase.

Three people are in custody following the incident about 11.20am today in Auckland's Flat Bush.

Police told 1 NEWS they were made aware of a stolen vehicle in the area suspected of being linked to previous serious offending.

When police attempted to pull the vehicle over the driver failed to stop, and a pursuit began.

"At one point one of the three occupants in the vehicle threw a flare at the pursuing police car," a police spokeswoman said.

The pursuit was abandoned a short time later because it was too dangerous, but a police helicopter was called to assist and monitor the vehicle overhead.

It drove onto the motorway, and was later spiked in Albany. 

"The offenders attempted to flee from the vehicle however they were quickly apprehended and taken into custody with the assistance of the armed offender’s squad shortly after midday," the spokeswoman said.

No one, including members of the public or police staff, were injured in the incident.

