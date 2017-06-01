 

Police swarm prison guard's home in hunt for missing Christchurch man

Lisa Davies 

1 NEWS Reporter

There is a 'person of interest' in the case of Michael McGrath, but police are hopeful of finding him alive.
Source: 1 NEWS

news

00:04
1
Williams posted a video to Instagram of his daughter counting to five in Maori with a surprise twist at the end.

Watch: 'Excuse the potty mouth!' – Sonny Bill Williams posts video of adorable daughter counting in Te Reo


2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

00:50
3
f

Watch: 'He lost half the team on day one' – Lions coach Warren Gatland takes shot at Sir Graham Henry over failed 2001 tour


00:25
4
The Lions opted to choose Qantas for their long trip to Auckland – a move not lost on Air New Zealand.

Watch: Air New Zealand cleverly mock Qantas after the Aussie carrier brings weary Lions to NZ

00:30
5
Filipo, who was axed after he assaulted four people in 2015, scored two tries is Samoa's 74-17 loss to England in Georgia.

Watch: Disgraced ex-Wellington rugby player Losi Filipo stars for Manu Samoa at U-20 World Cup

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

The 1 NEWS at 6pm bulletin, live streamed 7 days a week.

00:50
f

Watch: 'He lost half the team on day one' – Lions coach Warren Gatland takes shot at Sir Graham Henry over failed 2001 tour

Gatland said Henry didn't help squad morale in Australia by effectively naming a Test squad and mid-week squad.

01:15
If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

'I've got a couple of exams today' – Mils Muliaina hits the books in his ambition to become a chiropractor

If you've got a bad back, you may one day turn to All Blacks legend Mils Muliaina for help.

The Labour leader told the party's election year congress speculators can avoid paying tax at the moment.

John Armstrong: Labour is fast becoming a political cot-case

Our columnist argues Labour's priority at the election "may well be ensuring it emerges from the coming scrap still the major Opposition party".

00:52
Heavy fog has rolled in over the city, prompting issues at the airport – but it also has a certain beauty.

Video: Auckland man's apartment sits in the clouds as fog blankets city

This is the second time within a week that flights have been affected by fog at the airport.


 
