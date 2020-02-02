TODAY |

Police swarm Christchurch CBD following large brawl

Source:  1 NEWS

A number of people have been arrested following a brawl involving around 30 people in Christchurch in the early hours of this morning. 

Bystanders spill out onto Oxford Terrace as police contain the situation. Source: Supplied

A large group of police can be seen swarming Oxford Terrace in videos which surfaced on social media platform Snapchat.

Police told 1 NEWS about 20 arrests were made following the brawl. Of the 20 people, 19 have been released.

One person remains in custody with a warrant already out for their arrest due to a previous incident.

Police say that person is due to appear in court tomorrow. 

The area commonly known as "The Terrace" is an epicentre for nightlife in the city.

The arrests, police say, are mostly related to disorderly behaviour and alcohol related offences. 

There were no serious injuries. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Crime and Justice
