TODAY |

Police swarm Auckland suburb after incident

Source:  1 NEWS

A man acting aggressively while wielding a knife at members of the public has resulted in police racing to a central Auckland suburb. 

Police surround a Grey Lynn property in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the ongoing incident on Great North Road in Grey Lynn just before 2pm.

A spokesperson says the man had been making threats towards people with a weapon that Stuff reported was a knife.

The offender has since been located by police who are attempting to negotiate with him. 

More to come. 

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man charged after woman found dead in Auckland's Mt Albert
2
Man appears in court charged with violating, murdering Lena Zhang Harrap
3
Surveillance testing uncovers Covid case in Auckland’s Clover Park
4
'Customers are losing it' — Stress for Auckland eateries in Level 3
5
Police swarm Auckland suburb after incident
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Waikato's upper Hauraki at Level 2 from Saturday

Nine new Covid-19 community cases in Delta outbreak

Full video: Grant Robertson gives the latest update on Covid-19 outbreak

Air NZ wants to vaccinate more workers than Govt requires