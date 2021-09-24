Police swarm Auckland suburb after incident

A man acting aggressively while wielding a knife at members of the public has resulted in police racing to a central Auckland suburb.
Police surround a Grey Lynn property in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
Police were called to the ongoing incident on Great North Road in Grey Lynn just before 2pm.
A spokesperson says the man had been making threats towards people with a weapon that Stuff reported was a knife.
The offender has since been located by police who are attempting to negotiate with him.
More to come.