Police suspend search for two missing victims of Whakaari / White Island eruption

Police have announced this morning they are suspending the search for the two remaining people missing from the Whakaari / White Island eruption.

Bay of Plenty District Commander Superintendent Andy McGregor said in a statement this morning police have conducted extensive searches for the bodies of 40-year-old tour guide Hayden Marshall-Inman and 17-year-old Australian tourist Winona Langford to no avail.

"This decision follows extensive shoreline and substantial aerial searches from east of White Island to north of Cape Runaway," Superintendent McGregor said.

"Sadly no further items of significance have been located.

"The families of the two missing people have been informed of this decision.

"Police remain ready to respond if new information comes to light."

It is presumed the bodies of the missing pair were washed out to sea after the eruption and early searches for them were hampered by poor weather conditions.

Superintendent McGregor urged people who may locate items while on the water or coast of the Bay of Plenty that could assist their search to call 111 immediately.