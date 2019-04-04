Police suspect hit-and-run after pedestrian found critically injured alongside SH2 overnight

Police are searching for the driver involved in a suspected hit-and-run in Wellington this morning in which a man has been critically injured.

Source: 1 NEWS

A 42-year-old man is in a critical condition in Wellington Hospital after being hit by a vehicle near Carterton early this morning.

Wairarapa police are appealing for information to find the driver involved in the incident that occurred on State Highway 2 near the intersection of Plimsoll Street.

The man who was hit was found by a member of the public at about 2am this morning, and police believe it happened between 1am and then.

Police would also like to hear from any witnesses travelling on that stretch of road today or anyone who might have information to help them find out what happened.

SH2 will be closed from 12.30pm today for about 45 minutes to conduct a scene examination.