TODAY |

Police suspect Hamilton CBD fire was deliberately lit

Source:  1 NEWS

Hamilton police are asking for sightings of a man after a suspicious fire in the CBD during the weekend.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Authorities are now asking for help from the public to identify a man recorded on CCTV. Source: Breakfast

Part of the building's roof collapsed after Sunday's blaze on Victoria Street, which spread to the second floor and roof of the building, gutting the upper floor.

Emergency services were called at around 2.45pm.

There were no reports of injuries, but police believe the fire was deliberately lit.

An image has been released of a man who "may have been involved in the incident", and anyone who recognises him or his clothing is urged to contact police.

Police have asked for anyone who recognises this man after the Hamilton CBD fire to contact them. Source: Supplied

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the fire, or who has information that can assist, is also encouraged to speak to police.

Hamilton police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 105, quoting case file 191215/7359, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

New Zealand
Hamilton and Waikato
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:14
John Campbell sits next to sleeping child at food bank, livid at state of poverty in NZ
2
McDonald's cuts ties with Aussie restaurant owner over video of alleged racist rant
3
Visiting locations of favourite movies helps Auckland man deal with work burnout
4
Prince George's Christmas list revealed
5
Passenger describes Ovation of the Seas as 'prison ship' following White Island tragedy
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:03

Getting too close to dolphins in Bay of Islands could result in prosecution, DOC warns
14:10

Finance Minister defends Government's spending on infrastructure, following $12b injection

03:19

Daring Kiwis put home made contraptions to the test in Can We Ride It? competition
00:33

Auckland woman honoured for her six decades helping Kiwi kids thrive at school