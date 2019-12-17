Police suspect Hamilton CBD fire was deliberately lit

Hamilton police are asking for sightings of a man after a suspicious fire in the CBD during the weekend.
Part of the building's roof collapsed after Sunday's blaze on Victoria Street, which spread to the second floor and roof of the building, gutting the upper floor.
Emergency services were called at around 2.45pm.
There were no reports of injuries, but police believe the fire was deliberately lit.
An image has been released of a man who "may have been involved in the incident", and anyone who recognises him or his clothing is urged to contact police.
Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area at around the time of the fire, or who has information that can assist, is also encouraged to speak to police.
Hamilton police can be contacted on the non-emergency number 105, quoting case file 191215/7359, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.