Police stop nine-year-old driving drunk dad to get more booze in Mosgiel

A nine-year-old driving their dad to buy alcohol was pulled over by police in Mosgiel, Dunedin on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond this morning told 1 NEWS they stopped the child who was driving about 7.30pm.

"The nine-year-old's father was intoxicated in the vehicle, and had asked to child to drive him to purchase more alcohol," Bond said.