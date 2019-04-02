Police stop nine-year-old driving drunk dad to get more booze in Mosgiel

A nine-year-old driving their dad to buy alcohol was pulled over by police in Mosgiel, Dunedin on Saturday.
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond this morning told 1 NEWS they stopped the child who was driving about 7.30pm.
"The nine-year-old's father was intoxicated in the vehicle, and had asked to child to drive him to purchase more alcohol," Bond said.
"The investigation is ongoing and no infringements or charges have been brought at this stage."