TODAY |

Police stop nine-year-old driving drunk dad to get more booze in Mosgiel

Source:  1 NEWS

A nine-year-old driving their dad to buy alcohol was pulled over by police in Mosgiel, Dunedin on Saturday.

A file image of a police car at the scene of a crash. Source: 1 NEWS

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond this morning told 1 NEWS they stopped the child who was driving about 7.30pm.

"The nine-year-old's father was intoxicated in the vehicle, and had asked to child to drive him to purchase more alcohol," Bond said.

"The investigation is ongoing and no infringements or charges have been brought at this stage."

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
Dunedin and Otago
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:43
'Disappointed and infuriated' crowds enraged at $100,000 giveaway in Auckland
2
Ardern says benefit increases sparked by Covid-19 will help 'make a difference' to alleviate child poverty
3
Rudy Giuliani tests positive for coronavirus, Trump confirms in tweet
4
Photos: Person injured after massive tree falls on ute in Wellington
5
Hottest day of week expected tomorrow but more rain forecast in some parts
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Five sunscreens fail Consumer NZ sun protection testing
08:04

Ardern says benefit increases sparked by Covid-19 will help 'make a difference' to alleviate child poverty

Magnitude 4.4 earthquake shakes eastern parts of North Island
07:57

Inequality for Pasifika in NZ revealed in report labelled 'violation of human rights'