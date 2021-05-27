Police stop motorists on icy Tekapo-Twizel Road after spate of crashes, including overturned truck

Three vehicles including a large truck have come off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road in three separate accidents this morning.

It is currently -4 degrees just out of Pukaki, according to MetService.

A large truck is overturned after sliding off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road. Source: 1 NEWS

A van and car also slid off the Tekapo-Twizel Road.

Several vehicles have come off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are stationed on the highway warning motorists to slow down.