Police stop motorists on icy Tekapo-Twizel Road after spate of crashes, including overturned truck

Three vehicles including a large truck have come off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road in three separate accidents this morning.

Police have stopped motorists following three separate crashes in the area this morning. Source: 1 NEWS

It is currently -4 degrees just out of Pukaki, according to MetService.

A large truck is overturned after sliding off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road. Source: 1 NEWS

A van and car also slid off the Tekapo-Twizel Road.

Several vehicles have come off the icy Tekapo-Twizel Road. Source: 1 NEWS

Police are stationed on the highway warning motorists to slow down.

The truck was one of three vehicles to come off the road. Source: 1 NEWS

New Zealand
Transport
Accidents
Dunedin and Otago
