Police still hunting gunman after police car stolen at gunpoint and crashed in Ohakune

Police are still hunting for a man believed armed who pointed a gun at two police officers before stealing a patrol car in Ohakune last night.

Central District Commander Superintendent Chris de Wattignar late this afternoon said armed police searched a number of properties in the area but are yet to locate the suspect, Tama Michael Rawhiti, 33, of Marton.

Rawhiti is believed to have at least one gun. Mr de Wattignar is warning members of the public not to approach him.

Police officers stopped a vehicle on Wye Street about 10.20pm, Inspector Nigel Allan said, to carry out a breath screening test.
As police spoke to the driver, a male passenger who was partially concealed in the rear seat of the vehicle pointed a firearm at the officers.

While the officers were held at gunpoint, the passenger, along with a female passenger, got into the patrol car and drove away.

The police involved jumped into the offenders' own car and followed them, and the stolen car crashed into a gate post a short time later. The occupants then fled on foot.

Nothing was taken from the patrol car while in the possession of the suspects and it sustained minor damage in the incident.
Neither of the two passengers have been located.

Police have been trying to locate suspect Tama Michael Rawhiti since last night. Source: 1 NEWS

Rawhiti is a known gang associate who has been the subject of police investigations before. In 2012, Rawhiti was wanted on a parole recall warrant after firearms and drugs were found at his house.

Police say he has links in Marton, Whanganui and Hawera and he is believed to be travelling extensively across the North Island.

Police have not released any informaiton on the female involved.

Mr de Wattignar said the public will notice continued increased police presence in the area.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts should immediately call police on 111 - information can also be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Other information that may assist police in locating him may be provided by calling 105.

Police say the gunman poses a "significant risk" following a dramatic turn of events that started in Ohakune. Source: 1 NEWS
