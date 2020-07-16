Police still hunting for armed thieves who brutally fought with Hamilton workers

Hamilton police say it's vital they find the violent robbers, who hit two stores in the city, as soon as they can.

On Tuesday night, six people arrived in two cars and ransacked Thirsty Liquor Store and the Cambridge Road Dairy for cash, alcohol and cigarettes.

Those inside the stores were attacked by the thieves, and when a fish and chip shop worker next door came to their aid he was stabbed with a screwdriver.

One of the men held up in the liquor store has since hailed the worker from next door as his hero.

"I will always be in his debt, I’ve never seen someone stand up for me or anyone like that," Thirsty Liquor store manager Karun Mittal told 1 NEWS.

"He had nothing to do with it. He could have been inside, locked the door, but he stood up, he came out, he wanted to help and make a difference."

The violent robbery was caught on CCTV showing the attack and robbery inside the store, and subsequent attack outside.

“I see this situation and I want to protect him but I didn’t want to hurt anyone,” David Ye, owner of the fish and chip shop next door, said of why he stepped in.

“When they came out, one guy come to me with like a screwdriver, he attacked me.”

Mr Ye was taken to the hospital, suffering injuries to his head, leg and arm.

“We want to hold these offenders to account as soon as possible for the public’s peace of mind so we are appealing to the public for any information,” Detective Constable Simon Moore said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105 and quote file number 200714/6434, or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.