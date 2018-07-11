 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police special tactics officers rappel down Beehive for training

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Black-clad officers put their skills to the test at the seat of power in Wellington.
Source: 1 NEWS

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
The Tesla founder had the sub made to help rescuers saving the young footballers.

Australian divers in Thai cave rescue describe moment 'tsunami' of water crashed through cave after pump failed, shortly after final rescue

2
Billy Slater of Queensland attacks during the State of Origin rugby league Game III decider between Queensland and New South Wales, Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane, Australia. 12 July 2017. Copyright Image: Tertius Pickard / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: 12-man Blues stun Maroons with two tries in final five minutes to take lead into halftime

3
An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

00:57
4
Petone's Te Omanga Hospice Shop was gifted the gowns by Emma Dyer, whose grandfather was cared for by them a decade ago.

Wedding dresses worth $80,000 donated to Wellington hospice after act of kindness to elderly man

00:31
5
Black-clad officers put their skills to the test at the seat of power in Wellington.

Watch: Police special tactics officers rappel down Beehive for training

01:45
Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

Health experts heading for Samoa to help Government investigate tragic deaths of babies following MMR jabs

Two one-year-olds died within two hours of each other at the same hospital in Apia, just minutes after getting the MMR vaccine.

02:28
Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.

‘It’s time we open up our doors’ – Great Barrier Island marae to open up Māori stargazing business

Motairehe Marae will showcase the stars from a Māori perspective.


An image of the Wellington southern right whale, captured off the southern coast at 8am on July 11.

Stunning photo shows Wellington's beloved whale frolicking off south coast as Air NZ plane flies overhead

Photographer Victor Huang spotted the mammal, affectionately named Matariki, waving from the water off Wellington's south coast about 8am.

The group had received food, emergency supplies and medical treatment.

Thai boys given anti-anxiety medication before traumatic scuba cave escape - Thailand PM reveals

A medication called anxiolytic was given to the boys to sedate them before the six hour cave journey.


00:09
The car was reportedly driven on the wrong side of the road and crashed into a truck.

Auckland police pursuit: Two teens and girl, 12, in custody after vehicle on wrong side of motorway reaches speeds in excess of 100km/h

The car crashed into a police vehicle a truck.