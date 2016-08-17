TODAY |

Police 'speaking to several people' after 17-month-old boy sustains serious head injuries in Auckland

A police investigation is underway after a 17-month-old boy was admitted to Auckland's Starship Hospital with serious head injuries.

The boy remains in the hospital in a critical condition after police were advised about the incident at around 7.30pm on Sunday, June 23.

In a statement to 1 NEWS police say "a scene examination is being carried out at an address in Auckland’s Central Business District".

"Police are continuing to piece together what has led to this child’s injuries which we believe at this stage are non-accidental.

"Police are speaking to several people in relation to this matter."

Auckland, New Zealand - October 08, 2013: Aerial view of Auckland City Hospital on October 08, 2013. The Auckland City Hospital is Auckland's main hospital and the largest hospital in New Zealand
Auckland City Hospital and Starship Children's Hospital (foreground). Source: istock.com
