Police speaking to 'person of interest' in case of missing man Michael McGrath, hold out hope of finding him alive

Christchurch police held a press conference this afternoon to announce that they are speaking to a person of interest in the case of missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.

Three properties and three cars have been searched in bid to find missing Christchurch man Michael McGrath.
Detective Inspector Darryl Sweeney said Christchurch police have executed search warrants at three different properties and although they are speaking to a person of interest no arrests have yet been made.

They remain hopeful Mr McGrath is alive.

He also appealed to the public to come forward if they had any sightings of the 49-year-old builder, or his car, which is a blue 1994 Subaru Legacy station wagon, over the dates of May 20, 21, and 22.

The Halswell home of Michael McGrath, 49, has been examined by police as part of their investigation.

Earlier in the week police carried out an extensive search at the home of the Christchurch builder, who has not been seen in a week.

Subaru Legacy similar to one owned by missing man Michael McGrath

