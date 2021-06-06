TODAY |

Police speaking with person of interest after 'suspicious vehicle' closed Timaru street

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are speaking with a person of interest after a "suspicious vehicle" led to a main street in central Timaru being closed down and evacuated this afternoon.

Sefton Street East in Timaru. Source: Google Maps

Police say the issue has been resolved after they were alerted to the "suspicious vehicle" on Sefton Street East, a section of SH78, just after midday. 

The cordoned off area between Theodosia Street and Port Loop Road has been reopened.

Police are speaking with the person as they continue their enquiries into the circumstances of the incident



New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
'Totally excessive' - Lawyer blasts French Open following Russian player’s embarrassing arrest
2
Man, believed to be double-murderer Wen Hui Cui, dies while serving prison sentence
3
Wider consultation to come on transgender athlete policy, after former Olympic champions speak out
4
Next Level: Speed-obsessed innovator trying to build world's fastest single seater car in North Canterbury
5
What's with New Zealand and its love affair with big vehicles?
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Asia-Pacific trade ministers mull vaccine access, supply

Three people injured after diesel burner catches fire in Auckland

GP worried about rise in severe respiratory virus cases among children

Person dies after ute crashes into traffic light pole in Auckland