Police speaking with person of interest after 'suspicious vehicle' closed Timaru street

Police are speaking with a person of interest after a "suspicious vehicle" led to a main street in central Timaru being closed down and evacuated this afternoon.

Sefton Street East in Timaru. Source: Google Maps

Police say the issue has been resolved after they were alerted to the "suspicious vehicle" on Sefton Street East, a section of SH78, just after midday.

The cordoned off area between Theodosia Street and Port Loop Road has been reopened.

Police are speaking with the person as they continue their enquiries into the circumstances of the incident



