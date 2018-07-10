Police speaking with people after teen girl found dead in vacant South Auckland property

Police are continuing a homicide investigation involving the death of a 17-year-old girl in Buckland Road, Māngere, and say they are speaking with several people about the situation.

The teenager’s body was located by police at a vacant property on Sunday evening.

A forensic analysis of the scene and a post-mortem examination was completed over the past two days.

Initial indications show that the death happened during the day on Saturday.

Detective Inspector Tofilau Faa Vaaelua says the investigation is in its early phases, however police are speaking with several individuals over the matter.

“Any homicide case is a tragedy, however this case involves a vulnerable young female and we are determined to establish the circumstances surrounding her death, which is the priority in our investigation” he says.