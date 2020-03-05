Police speaking to man over Christchurch homicide investigation

Police are speaking to a man in connection to a homicide investigation underway in Christchurch.

The homicide investigation was launched following the death of a man at a Riccarton Road property last night.

Police say they were called to a stabbing at the address around 10:50pm where a man was found dead at the scene.

Today they executed a number of search warrants at Christchurch addresses and a vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide was located at one of the addresses.

Police are currently speaking to a 58-year-old man in connection to the investigation.

They say it's understood he was known to the victim.