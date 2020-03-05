TODAY |

Police speaking to man over Christchurch homicide investigation

Source:  1 NEWS

Police are speaking to a man in connection to a homicide investigation underway in Christchurch.

Police found the man deceased at the Riccarton Road property. Source: 1 NEWS

The homicide investigation was launched following the death of a man at a Riccarton Road property last night.

Police say they were called to a stabbing at the address around 10:50pm where a man was found dead at the scene.

Today they executed a number of search warrants at Christchurch addresses and a vehicle believed to be connected to the homicide was located at one of the addresses.

Police are currently speaking to a 58-year-old man in connection to the investigation.

They say it's understood he was known to the victim.

Anyone with information that may assist the investigation is encouraged to call police on 105, or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

