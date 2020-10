Police inquiries are underway after a baby was found dead at an Auckland property this morning.

Police were called to an address on Sandbrook Ave, Ōtara around 10am where a baby was found dead in "unexplained" circumstances.

“We are currently speaking with a man as part of our inquiries,” Detective Inspector Warrick Adkin, Counties Manukau Police told 1 NEWS.

A scene guard is currently in place and a scene examination by police will take place at the address.