Police speaking with driver involved in fatal hit and run of teenage cyclist on Auckland's North Shore

Waitemata Police investigating a fatal crash between a car and a cyclist last night in Albany have today spoken with the car driver, who is helping with inquiries.

Police car generic. Source: 1 NEWS

Emergency services were called to the crash at the intersection of Oteha Valley Road, near the north-bound on-ramp, just before 11pm yesterday.

Tragically, the 15-year-old cyclist died at the scene, and the driver of the car left the area without stopping.

Police say they have spoken with the young man's immediate next of kin, but we are not in a position to release his name at this stage.

This afternoon, the driver of the car that hit the cyclist has come forward and is speaking with Police.