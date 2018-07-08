 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Police speak to widow of late iwi leader accused of paedophilia

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Police have spoken to the widow of a respected iwi leader and politician who she has accused of being a paedophile. 

Awanui Black died in 2016 but this weekend, his former wife's alleged he sexually abused multiple children - allegations that left tribes reeling.
Source: 1 NEWS

Anihera Black said in a Facebook video over the weekend that her late husband Awanui Black, who died in 2016, had sexually abused multiple children.

Detective Inspector Mark Loper says police are taking Ms Black's allegations against her late husband "very seriously", and that the interests and welfare of any of Mr Black's potential victims are a priority.

Ms Black said as the unveiling of his headstone edged closer, she could no longer stay quiet about the allegations.

"Awa became a paedophile and over the years, honing his skills - waiting for that perfect moment he had pre-ordained to steal the innocence of others," she said on Facebook live.

Ms Black also alleges there is a child sex ring operating out of Tauranga.

Mr Black's best friend, Pouroto Ngaropo, said he was "supportive that Ani has come forward".

"I've known Awanui Black since he was 12 till the time he took his last breath, and in that time, I have never known him to be a paedophile," Mr Ngaropo said.

"I feel sorry if any of this is true, if any of the families have been affected."

Allegations of paedophilia have been levelled at dead iwi leader Awanui Black, and some are worried about the fallout for potential victims.
Source: 1 NEWS

Anyone who has information they would like to discuss with police or matters they wish to report can do so by contacting their local station or the Adult Sexual Assault team at ASA@police.govt.nz.

Related

Tauranga and Bay of Plenty

Maori Issues

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

LIVE: Ninth and tenth boys emerge from Thailand cave on final day of rescue operation


02:18
2
In total eight boys have emerged alive from the cave system.

Thailand cave rescue: Recap of afternoon's events as final mission officially underway


00:20
3
Leaving the Royal Chapel, three-year-old Charlotte checked over her shoulder to make sure the photographers stayed put.

Watch: Adorable Princess Charlotte puts media in their place at Prince Louis' christening party: 'You're not coming'

00:33
4
The girl was found dead at the weekend, and police have since launched a homicide investigation.

Murder probe underway in Auckland after death of 17-year-old girl

5

Five await rescue after campervan ends up in Masterton lake

01:43
Two DHBs say a tax on unhealthy foods is overdue – but Mr Peters says people can run their own lives.

Winston Peters rails against 'namby-pamby state' potentially imposing a sugar tax, telling Jack Tame people can run their own lives

"We should be ensuring that people understand what's good for them and what's bad," Mr Peters told Breakfast.

01:56
Babies Lameko and Lanna died at the same hospital last week, within three minutes of receiving the vaccine.

'When I took my baby, she was strong and healthy' - heartbroken Samoan parents speak after deaths of two one-year-olds following MMR vaccination

Baby Lameko celebrated his first birthday with family around him, but just days later, they'd lost him.

This photo tweeted by Elon Musk shows efforts underway to rescue trapped members of a youth soccer team from a flooded cave in northern Thailand.

LIVE: Ninth and tenth boys emerge from Thailand cave on final day of rescue operation

Follow all the latest developments LIVE, as rescuers attempt to retrieve those still trapped in the Tham Luang cave system.

01:49
1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs with the latest from Chiang Rai, as four boys and their football coach await rescue.

Watch: 1 NEWS' Kimberlee Downs gives latest update from scene of Thailand cave rescue

Divers have gone back in to retrieve the last remaining boys and their coach.


01:58
Allison Frankton from Christchurch is passionate about the environment, but she also wants to use a plastic straw.

‘Disabled people care about the environment’: Include us in the plastic straw debate says the disability community

For many disabled Kiwis plastic straws give them the independence to drink and eat on their own.