Police speak to widow of late iwi leader accused of paedophilia

Police have spoken to the widow of a respected iwi leader and politician who she has accused of being a paedophile.

Anihera Black said in a Facebook video over the weekend that her late husband Awanui Black, who died in 2016, had sexually abused multiple children.



Detective Inspector Mark Loper says police are taking Ms Black's allegations against her late husband "very seriously", and that the interests and welfare of any of Mr Black's potential victims are a priority.



Ms Black said as the unveiling of his headstone edged closer, she could no longer stay quiet about the allegations.

"Awa became a paedophile and over the years, honing his skills - waiting for that perfect moment he had pre-ordained to steal the innocence of others," she said on Facebook live.



Ms Black also alleges there is a child sex ring operating out of Tauranga.



Mr Black's best friend, Pouroto Ngaropo, said he was "supportive that Ani has come forward".



"I've known Awanui Black since he was 12 till the time he took his last breath, and in that time, I have never known him to be a paedophile," Mr Ngaropo said.



"I feel sorry if any of this is true, if any of the families have been affected."