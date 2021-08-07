Police speak to gang members after Ōtāhuhu incident

Police in Auckland spoke to a number of gang members as part of an investigation into an incident that left four people injured in Ōtāhuhu today.

The Rebels Gang with police at Sturges Park following the incident in the South Auckland suburb of Ōtāhuhu this afternoon. Source: 1 NEWS

Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Counties Manukau Police said police and ambulance were called to a disorder event at Fort Richard Road, Otahuhu, just before 1.30pm.

On arrival police located two injured males in a vehicle, who were both transported to Auckland Hospital by ambulance. Both were in serious condition but they have since been updated to stable, according to St John.

One of the men is undergoing surgery, Barry said.

"Two further males presented themselves at Middlemore Hospital which police believe eventuated from the same incident," he said.

In a further update police say the two males are now in a stable condition.

Barry said no arrests have been made as yet "however a large number of police are in the Fort Richard Road and Sturges Park area speaking to people".

Ōtāhuhu stabbing Source: 1 NEWS

A number of Rebels motorcycle gang members were among those seen talking to police at Sturges Park.

Despite the presence of the Rebels gang members, Barry said there was "nothing to suggest this is connected to recent gang tensions in the area".

"Police would like to reassure the community that this appears to be an isolated incident," he said.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information which may assist, is asked to contact Police by calling 105 and quoting event number P047459560.