Police slam hoon drifter as 'totally unacceptable' after disturbing video shows them swerving across Canterbury road

After a video emerged of a car drifting and swerving along a road near Christchurch, police have slammed the driver as "totally unacceptable", and a public safety risk. 

Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.
The white car pulls out of Hasketts Rd onto West Coast Rd, State Highway 73, drifts as it turns, and then drifts over onto the opposite side of the road.

The car continues drifting and again crosses the centre line, forcing an oncoming vehicle to pull over to avoid a collision.

Canterbury Road Policing Manager Inspector Al Stewart said police were aware of the video and were making enquiries.

"We take the type of behaviour shown in this video very seriously, it is totally unacceptable and puts the safety of those involved, and the public at risk."

The clip was posted to two Facebook sites this week, but has since been taken down. 

