TODAY |

Police sites have robust security, storage for firearms, audit reveals

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice

A national police audit has today revealed that the majority of police sites have robust security and storage for firearms under their custody, but improvements are needed in some areas.

It comes after 11 firearms were stolen from a Palmerston North police station on April 25 after a door was left open.

"Police has a duty to New Zealanders to ensure our stations are secure," Deputy Commissioner districts John Tims said in a statement.

"The burglary of the Palmerston North Police station in April was a very disappointing incident for Police, but it led to the audit which now gives us certainty, and a plan for ongoing improvement."

Mr Tims said the audit revealed that police staff "have a high level of knowledge", but "in some instances the levels of physical storage or security varied."

"There are some places where upgrades or improvements are needed, and those are being undertaken as a matter of priority.

"This includes actions such as improving secure locations within premises, upgrading alarms, and installing CCTV systems.

"Where sites required immediate attention, work is underway and in many cases already complete. Where it is not yet complete, mitigations are in place."

The audit also highlighted that some police stations are unable to store large amounts of firearms.

"The reality is, we have locations where it's not practical to store hundreds of firearms. But we also have places that have more capacity and are more suitable.

"The audit and improvements we’re making support the work of the firearms amnesty and buy-back."

An internal audit also confirmed that two of the 11 firearms believed to be outstanding from the May 25 incident have since been accounted for. One firearm remains missing and is being sought by police.

Police are currently working on a new exhibit management system, separate to the audit, which will see the development of a technology solution to mange all exhibits, including firearms.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Alan James Harris appeared in court on burglary charges after he was caught in the city's centre. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:02
The 38-year-old's family have confirmed the death and are gathering in Wellington.
'I could foresee the fall' - Robbie Magasiva speaks about tragic death of brother Pua
2
The petrol company released 20,000 of the devices, which are designed to allow motorists to thank people behind them.
BP's 20,000 'Thank You' buttons don't break road rules, NZTA says
3
The former Maori Party co-leader tells Q+A one of the most painful things you can put a mother through is to take her child from her.
Dame Tariana Turia reveals 'I've taken two of my own grandchildren', slams Oranga Tamariki policy
4
Couple conceiving through IVF sues California fertility clinic after giving birth to wrong children
5
Two armed robberies took place on the weekend.
String of Auckland liquor stores closed following armed robberies
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:18

Long-awaited abortion reform announcement expected 'within weeks' - Justice Minister

00:21
Two armed robberies took place on the weekend.

String of Auckland liquor stores closed following armed robberies
03:54
Dogs around the area have been attacking and killing sheep in numbers that no one has seen before.

Hawke's Bay farmer wants dogs attacking sheep put down after 'demoralising' spate

Majority of young Aucklanders want voting to be compulsory, new survey finds