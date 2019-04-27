Police sites have robust security, storage for firearms, audit reveals

A national police audit has today revealed that the majority of police sites have robust security and storage for firearms under their custody, but improvements are needed in some areas.

It comes after 11 firearms were stolen from a Palmerston North police station on April 25 after a door was left open.

"Police has a duty to New Zealanders to ensure our stations are secure," Deputy Commissioner districts John Tims said in a statement.

"The burglary of the Palmerston North Police station in April was a very disappointing incident for Police, but it led to the audit which now gives us certainty, and a plan for ongoing improvement."

Mr Tims said the audit revealed that police staff "have a high level of knowledge", but "in some instances the levels of physical storage or security varied."

"There are some places where upgrades or improvements are needed, and those are being undertaken as a matter of priority.

"This includes actions such as improving secure locations within premises, upgrading alarms, and installing CCTV systems.

"Where sites required immediate attention, work is underway and in many cases already complete. Where it is not yet complete, mitigations are in place."

The audit also highlighted that some police stations are unable to store large amounts of firearms.

"The reality is, we have locations where it's not practical to store hundreds of firearms. But we also have places that have more capacity and are more suitable.

"The audit and improvements we’re making support the work of the firearms amnesty and buy-back."

An internal audit also confirmed that two of the 11 firearms believed to be outstanding from the May 25 incident have since been accounted for. One firearm remains missing and is being sought by police.