Police shot at or had gun pointed at them at least 44 times in past two years

Police have been shot at, or confronted with a gun, at least 44 times in the last two year - with frontline officers describing how most feel it's simply a matter of when, not if, one of their own will get shot.

The rise in violent crime being linked to rising gang tensions, driven in part by 501s with connections across the Tasman, increased poverty, poor housing and living standards, drug use, and the stress of the global pandemic.

New figures obtained by 1 NEWS showed since March 2019 officers have had a gun shot at them, or been confronted with a gun, 41 times - most commonly in the Bay of Plenty, Northland and Auckland. And in the last week alone police have dealt with three additional firearm incidents.

One officer working within a main city centre told 1 NEWS how the violence these days seemed to be constant. "You used to work a weekday night shift and have only one or two events a night, but now it is constant calls to different events with violence increasing hugely."

The increasing tensions have left many officers feeling as if it is simply a matter of when, not if, another one will be shot. Daily, he experiences the thought that this moment could be his last.

"I don't think there has been a house I have entered, or a car I've pulled over, where I haven't had a 'this could be it' moment, even if it's for half a second and you just kinda brush it away. But when working constantly, with even a slight edge, that can take its toll.”

But what stresses him more than the risk to himself, is the risk to those he loves. "I've got friends and family in frontline roles and I am always aware that a call could be coming to say something's happened to them."

And every time another shooting hits the headlines, he is left wondering. "The first thing that goes through your mind before you hear the name, is 'who's working at the moment?' as you tally through which of your friends or family members it could potentially have been."

The officer adds limited resources means officers are working increasingly long and stressful hours. "It is quite often a situation where you will be trying to take a lunch or dinner break because you haven't stopped. But if and when you take one you will be hearing jobs with violent offenders occurring, or domestic violence happening, and you just can't justify sitting there.

"The organisation would say you are entitled to these breaks and that we are encouraged to take them, but for the most part the kind of people that join (the police) are not the ones that could sit there when they know they are needed."

While he believes in this climate people going out solo should change; "with current staffing levels there will be even fewer events responded to which have an adverse effect on the public who already have police not investigating a large amount of events".

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern today acknowledged the challenges faced by those on the frontline. "I've never underestimated, ever, what our police officers face on a daily basis. Whether it was 10 years ago or today, there are significant risks in their day to day job. Our job is to try and reduce those as much as they can and make sure they have the resources they can."

Police Association president Chris Cahill believes there is more to the reality officers face than what the data presents.

"They are lower than what we would actually say the case to be," he said. "Every day we are hearing of incidents."

He says the fear among officers is growing.

"They are very concerned, they see the risk daily, it is highlighted by the officers who are choosing to wear their ballistic body armour all the time... because they believe that threat is pretty constant now."

He believes it’s time for a closer look at putting an end to officers going out on jobs alone, and to look at improved training, including having officers that "know how to use firearms and the tactics".

Former detective and crisis negotiator Lance Burdett says it's important to also look at the underlying causes, including poverty, poor housing, and gang tensions that are contributing to the growing levels of violence.

He recalls how in his time on the job, he found those that were seen as "disruptive" in the community did better after social services and other supports were put in place.