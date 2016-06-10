Police shooting of blade-wielding man was justified, IPCA says

Police officers were justified in fatally shooting a Paeroa man who was armed with a machete and sickle, a watchdog review has found.

Michael Taylor, 57, was shot three times by a police officer on a rural property as he advanced on a police car with the weapons following a domestic incident in June last year.

"The officer was justified in firing the shots at Mr Taylor from inside the police car in defence of himself, because he believed on reasonable grounds that Mr Taylor was about to kill or seriously injure him," Independent Police Conduct Authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said in his report, released today.