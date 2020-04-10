Police to set up nine road checkpoints around Auckland when city moves to Alert Level 3

Road checkpoints will be established by police at Auckland's exit points when the city moves into Alert Level 3 at midday today.

Checkpoints will be similar to ones police set up during Alert Level 3 long weekends earlier this year. Source: 1 NEWS

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster said staff had planned for the possibility of Covid-19 returning to the community.

“From midday, police will also be operating nine checkpoints at exit points just inside the regional boundaries, largely based on the Auckland Super City boundaries,” he said.

“We will be stopping vehicles and questioning drivers, but as has been our approach through the Covid-19 response, our first focus will be on educating people and ensuring they are aware of the new restrictions.”

“The checkpoints will be similar to the operations conducted ahead of the long weekends during the national Alert Level 3.

Level 3 boundaries around Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

“Once again, we are urging people to play their part, and we are relying on people to heed the message to go home and stay home.

The rest of New Zealand will move to Alert Level 2 at midday.