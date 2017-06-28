Police with serious concerns for missing West Auckland man - have you seen him?

Source:
Waitemata Police are seriously concerned for a Malaysian man who has been missing for almost two weeks.
Geok Yeo, 65, was last seen on Lincoln Road in Henderson on Friday 16th June.
He is fluent in English, Malaysian and Mandarin and was last wearing a blue tartan long sleeved fleece shirt, blue shoes and was holding a small plastic bag.
Police have concerns for his welfare.
Anyone with information should call Waitakere Police (09) 837 9511 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.
