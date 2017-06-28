Police with serious concerns for missing West Auckland man - have you seen him?

Waitemata Police are seriously concerned for a Malaysian man who has been missing for almost two weeks.

geok yeo missing man Source: 1 NEWS

Geok Yeo, 65, was last seen on Lincoln Road in Henderson on Friday 16th June.

He is fluent in English, Malaysian and Mandarin and was last wearing a blue tartan long sleeved fleece shirt, blue shoes and was holding a small plastic bag.

Police have concerns for his welfare.