Police seize van loads of cannabis in Auckland suburb after report of squatters at property

About a dozen police swarmed an East Auckland property yesterday, seizing three to four van loads of cannabis.

Police outside an address in east Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS

Police spent about five hours at the Elliot St address which neighbours Owairoa Primary School in Howick, in what they called a "commercial cannabis operation".

Several vans along with three police cars at the address combed the house, officers seizing about four van loads of cannabis and equipment.

A police spokesperson confirmed that 80 cannabis plants were seized in the raid, which stemmed from a report of people squatting at the address.

A 40-year-old male has been arrested and will be appearing at Manukau District Court charged with cultivating cannabis.

A neighbour said she saw police dogs at the property and a man was arrested yesterday afternoon.

Property in Elliot St, Howick. Source: 1 NEWS

Neighbours 1 NEWS spoke to said they were astounded at the amount of plants police removed.

"There were so many pots, but the police just took the plants out of them.

"When they left there was just a huge mound of potting mix left along with a stack of stakes in the backyard," the neighbour said.

She said she did not believe the occupants of the house lived there, saying "the blinds were always closed" and only saw them from time to time.

Another neighbour said he “never really suspected anything”.

He said the property had been sold a year ago and the developer came over to see him and said it was going to be demolished.