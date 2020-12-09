Police seize thousands of MDMA pills worth $125k in series of Queenstown raids

A large amount of drugs and cash have been seized by police following search warrants in Queenstown.

Drugs and cash seized following search warrants in Queenstown. Source: Supplied

In a statement released this evening, police say they seized in excess of 2400 MDMA pills with a street value of approximately $125,000, as well as LSD tabs, cannabis and more than $5000 in cash in the operation.

"This continues on from previous operations Otago Lakes Central Police have conducted over several months, targeting the sale and supply of various drugs in the area," police say.

It comes after police say high levels of MDMA have been detected in the Queenstown water supply, and local bar owners have noticed the effect drug use was having on their establishments and were worried about the safety of their patrons.

According to police, today’s arrests included:

• A 24-year-old woman facing two charges of supplying class B drugs, as well as supplying cannabis and possession of cannabis for supply.

• A 26-year-old man charged with supplying class A cocaine, supplying class B MDMA and possession for supply of cannabis.

• A 25-year-old woman charged with supplying Class A cocaine.

• A 28-year-old man charged with supplying Class A cocaine.

• A 21-year-old man charged with supplying class B MDMA.

• A 32-year-old man charged with supplying class A cocaine and offering to supply Class A.



Police issued a warning that some of the drugs seized are made up of different substances than what they are being sold as.