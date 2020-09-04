Police seize stacks of cash, gold and cigarettes, and arrest three people accused of opium ring

Three people have been charged after Auckland police busted an alleged opium-based product importation ring.

Opium-based products seized in police raids. Source: Supplied

Police say the charges come after a months-long operation into the importation and distribution of opium-based products into New Zealand from India.

According to police, the investigation was launched after information was received late last year relating to the sale and supply of Kamini, which contains the Class B controlled drug opium.

Police this week executed search warrants at six addresses in Papatoetoe and Manukau where "a significant quantity of Kamini and hundreds of thousands of dollars in cash and gold" were seized.

Cash seized by police in opium-based products raid. Source: Supplied

Police says they also seized over 400 hundred cartons of allegedly illegally imported cigarettes and are liaising with NZ Customs regarding charges under the Customs and Excise Act with an investigation underway into their importation.

A 31-year-old man has been arrested and is next due to appear in the Manukau District Court on September 24 on charges relating to selling the class B controlled drug opium and possession of opium for supply.

A 58-year-old man will also be reappearing in the Manukau District Court the same day on the same charges, while also facing additional charges relating to importing opium.