Police seize record $5 million worth of 'liquid ecstasy' in Wellington

Two men have been arrested and $5 million worth of drugs have been seized by police in Wellington.

Police Operation Skipjack seizes liquid ecstasy supplies. Source: Supplied

The arrests come after police carried out seven search warrants across the city following a two-month investigation into the importation and distribution of controlled drugs.

Police say 20 a suspected importation of Eutylone has been identified and approximately 400 litres of Gamma Butyrolactone, known as GBL, has been seized. It is the biggest seizure of the anaesthetic recreational drug to date, police said.

The street drug - also known as G, fantasy or liquid ecstasy - usually comes in liquid form and is often mixed in a drink, according to the NZ Drug Foundation.

The drugs have a street value of over $5 million.

According to police, two Wellington men, aged 29 and 35, will appear in the Wellington District Court tomorrow charged with importing a Class B controlled drug, importing a Class C controlled drug, and possession for supply of a class B controlled drug.

Police are also investigating items that could be used for the manufacture of methamphetamine located at one of the addresses.