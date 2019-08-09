Police seize over 200kg of meth worth $144 million during raid on Auckland apartment

Police have seized over 200kg of methamphetamine during a raid on an Auckland apartment, which they say has an estimated street value of $144 million.

It came during Operation Essex, run by the National Organised Crime Group, which is targeting members of an overseas criminal gang.

The drugs were found in packing boxes in a central Auckland apartment's wardrobe last week.

Two British nationals, aged 60 and 49, have been arrested.

The 60-year-old was arrested at the scene and was charged with possession of methamphetamine for supply.

He was remanded in custody without please and will appear in court on September 4.

The second man was arrested later, and faces the same charge.

He will appear in court on August 27.

Detective Inspector Paul Newman said the amount of P seized is equivalent to four months' worth of NZ consumption.