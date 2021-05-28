Police seize four vehicles following Mongrel Mob tangi in Hawke's Bay

Police have seized four vehicles as they investigate reports of dangerous driving during a funeral of a senior Mongrel Mob member in Hawke's Bay on Tuesday.

Vehicle seized in Operation Stone. Source: Supplied

The large tangi caused significant congestion on State Highway 2, south of Pakipaki, with reports of various traffic offences, including dangerous driving and burnouts.

In a statement today, Hawke’s Bay Area Prevention Manager Inspector Martin James said police were continuing to view video footage and photographs from the tangi.

"Police are committed to holding those responsible for this anti-social behaviour accountable," James said.

National MP Simeon Brown also slammed the behaviour in a series of Tweets this week.

"Unbelievable. Another gang funeral in Hawke's Bay where gangs were are able to take over the road. This should not be tolerated," he wrote.

However, yesterday morning Sonny Fatupaito of Ariki Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom responded to Brown saying it was "deeply disturbing to see the vitriol directed at the tangihanga of a senior Hawke's Bay Mongrel Mob member".

"Through a Māori lens this was showing respect, especially for a young man whose passing was unexpected and shocked by many," he said.

However, police continue to ask anyone with information, photographs or footage gets in contact with police in person, online or by calling 105 and referencing Operation Stone. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.