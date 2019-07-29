Police seize electronic devices from property after Dunedin high school evacuated due to online threat

Police have searched a property after a Dunedin high school was evacuated this morning ahead of NCEA exams due to an online threat.

Otago Boys' High School rector Richard Hall told students through the school's Facebook page to stay at home until further notice, including those sitting NCEA exams today.

A police spokesperson said they responded to a threat at the intersection of Stuart Street and London Street, and that they were alerted at 7.35am.

Police did not confirm the exact nature of the threat but said they executed a search warrant at a North Dunedin address.

Several electronic devices, including mobile phones and computers, were seized in the search and police are speaking with a number of youths over the incident.

No one has been charged at this time.

Earlier, police said they conducted a search of the school and nothing of concern was found, and the cordons were removed at 10am.

According to the New Zealand Qualifications Authority (NZQA), the following exams were due to be sat at 9.30am:

- Physics Level 2

- Business Studies Level 3

- Calculus Scholarship