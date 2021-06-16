Police seize $42K cash, gun, meth in Dunedin, Invercargill drug bust

Around $20,000 of methamphetamine, four vehicles, a gun and about $42,000 in cash has been sezied by police following raids in Dunedin and Invercargill.

In a statement this morning, Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Hanna said the search warrants in Dunedin yesterday follow the arrest of four people in Waihola on June 14.

The four people were arrested after the occupants of an alleged stolen vehicle left a crash scene and were later found by the Armed Offenders Squad.

Yesterday, an additional two people were arrested.

Of the six people, four men - aged 25, 29, 32 and 34 - have been charged with numerous offences including selling methamphetamine, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawfully taking of a motor vehicle and a variety of driving offences. They appeared in Dunedin District Court yesterday.

The other two arrests were a 25-year-old woman and a 47-year-old woman.

The 25-year-old will appear in the Dunedin District Court today charged with supply of methamphetamine, while the 47-year-old was also charged with being party to the selling of methamphetamine in Invercargill and will appear in the Invercargill District Court on July 13.

Hanna said it comes as Southern police crack down on the supply and distribution of methamphetamine into the Southern District.

"Methamphetamine continues to cause extreme harm in the community and Police will continue to focus and target those selling and pushing this harm in order to hold those offenders accountable," he said.

"Stopping its distribution will reduce harm not only to those that have already been exposed to the harmful effects of this destructive drug, but those who may never have been exposed to it before.

"We want to send a clear message that such criminal activity won’t be tolerated."

Hanna said police believe that those arrested have strong links to several gangs both in the Southern region and Christchurch.