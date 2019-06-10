Police seize $200k worth of meth and $30k in cash during Otago raids

Police have seized cash and a large amount of meth during raids carried out in Otago this morning.

Over $200,000 worth of methamphetamine and more than $30,000 in cash along with other drugs was seized following search warrants in Queenstown.

Police say multiple arrests were also made following search warrants executed in Queenstown and Cromwell this morning.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested and is facing charges of possession of methamphetamine for supply and a 33-year-old man will face drug-related charges.

Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis says these warrants follow a recent warrant executed in Alexandra where methamphetamine was located and a person arrested.

"These warrants are generally related to organised crime and Otago Lakes Police will not let these individuals sell illicit drugs and accumulate wealth at the expense of the vulnerable members of our community," he said.

Ammunition was located at another Cromwell address and inquiries are ongoing.