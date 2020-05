Two men have been charged after methamphetamine with a street value of more than $2 million was seized in Christchurch.

Methampetamine seized in Christchurch. Source: NZ Police

The drugs were found after police executed a series of search warrants in the city yesterday.

Several thousand dollars in cash was also seized.

The two men, aged 31 and 39, are set to appear in Christchurch District Court today charged with possession of Class A controlled drug for supply.